Man wounded in shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting victim at Azalea Pointe Apartments in Mobile Thursday suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The Mobile Police Department said he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and detectives continue to investigate the matter.

It was about 10:24 p.m. when officers responded to the apartments at 651 Azalea Road regarding a domestic altercation. While on the scene attempting to locate the domestic incident, officers heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area, police said.

Officers were approached by a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police also discovered that two occupied apartments had been struck by gunfire. There were no injuries involved in either residence.

