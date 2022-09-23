Man wounded in shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting victim at Azalea Pointe Apartments in Mobile Thursday suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The Mobile Police Department said he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and detectives continue to investigate the matter.

It was about 10:24 p.m. when officers responded to the apartments at 651 Azalea Road regarding a domestic altercation. While on the scene attempting to locate the domestic incident, officers heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area, police said.

Officers were approached by a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police also discovered that two occupied apartments had been struck by gunfire. There were no injuries involved in either residence.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.