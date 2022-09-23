MPD: ShotSpotter detects 179 incidents since July but only 3 reported to 911

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department shared some new information about the tools they use to help stop gun violence showing why the new gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter is so important.

MPD said that since ShotSpotter went fully live on July 26, 2022, there have been 179 incidents of gunfire detected, totaling a little under 600 rounds fired. But out of all of these incidents, only three were reported to police through 911, according to police.

ShotSpotter is part of Operation Echo Stop, the city’s initiative to cut back on violent crime.

The software detects a gunshot and immediately gives a location directly to officers.

But police say they still really need your help to stop gun violence.

There’s new tip line you can use to report gun violence. It’s 251-404-4066.

If you see something or hear something, police want you to say something.

