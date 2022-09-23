Out of the Darkness Community Walk coming this fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This fall in-person Out of the Darkness Community Walks returns.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

If you’re looking for support and/or resources, please visit www.afsp.org/get-help and www.afsp.org/resources.

Every dollar you raise through the Out of the Darkness Walks allows AFSP to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.

It’s more important than ever for us to stay connected. Register Today and help save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Event Details

Walk Date: 10/23/2022

Walk Location: Daphne City Hall (1705 Main Street)

Registration Start Time: 1:00 pm

Walk Start Time: 2:45 pm

