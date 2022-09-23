Pepsi SoundStage: Tiera Kennedy ‘Alabama Nights’

Advertise With Us
By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew was invited to listen to a live performance by Tiera Kennedy at iHeartRadio 95KSJ. She performed several songs including ‘Alabama Nights’.

Play the accompanying video to see this up and coming superstar.

For all things Tiera visit TieraMusic.com and follow along on Instagram.

