Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Perspectives Preview with Eric Reynolds: Future of Ladd-Peebles Stadium

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile’s grand old stadium, Ladd-Peebles, is being recharged for the 21st century.

Known for hosting football games, from the annual senior bowl to college bowl games and high school games, Ladd-Peebles is now being promoted as an entertainment sports and entertainment complex.

This week on perspectives we hear about the new events coming to Ladd-Peebles, as well as how football is still a major event at the stadium.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: Tiera Kennedy ‘Alabama Nights’
Pepsi SoundStage: Tiera Kennedy ‘Alabama Nights’
Football Friday 09/23/2022
Football Friday 09/23/2022
Cornerstone Gardens connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II
Cornerstone Gardens connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II
Out of the Darkness Community Walk coming this fall
Out of the Darkness Community Walk coming this fall