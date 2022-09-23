Perspectives Preview with Eric Reynolds: Future of Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile’s grand old stadium, Ladd-Peebles, is being recharged for the 21st century.

Known for hosting football games, from the annual senior bowl to college bowl games and high school games, Ladd-Peebles is now being promoted as an entertainment sports and entertainment complex.

This week on perspectives we hear about the new events coming to Ladd-Peebles, as well as how football is still a major event at the stadium.

