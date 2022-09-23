St. Michael student accused of making threats against classmates on social media

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A student at St. Michael Catholic School is accused of making threats against peers on social media.

The student is in custody but has not been charged.

Fairhope police say the investigation started with a tip from a parent. It was late in the afternoon Thursday when Fairhope police say they got a call from a distressed parent.

Their child had seen a threat online from a fellow student against several other students.

That student then told their parent-- who called the police.

“That parent also had a student there and was obviously concerned as well as other students. The threat was going around amongst other students and some had seen the social media stuff, some had not so it was a concern to them about going back to school today,” explained Lt. Shane Nolte with the Fairhope Police Department.

Nolte says threats like these are unusual in Fairhope, and this threat is the first of its kind for Saint Michael.

“As far as threats towards schools, or churches or anything like that- at this point, this would be our first of the year,” expressed Nolte.

Parents of students received an email warning them of the threats, but school continued as usual.

Nolte says the Police Department needs people to come forward when they see or hear a threat, so they can help keep the community safe. He says there are several ways to report threats.

“Everybody doesn’t feel comfortable coming to us. Go to your parents, let the parents call us. You know, go to your teachers and let the teachers call us. We need that help and we need to know what you know because we can’t be everywhere at once,” stated Nolte.

Nolte says investigators are still talking to other people who saw the threats in hopes to get more information. FOX10 News will let you know if any charges are filed.

---

