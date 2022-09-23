Suspected fentanyl overdose death has MCSO sending out warning to others

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is making an urgent plea following a suspected fentanyl overdose death.

Deputies responded to 6950 March Pointe Road for a person deceased. Upon arrival -- investigators say Nick Zirlott, 21, was found deceased from a possible overdose. Investigators say on sight tests -- tested positive for fentanyl. We’re told Zirlott’s roommate made the discovery and called 911.

According to Captain Paul Burch -- Zirlott went to Mississippi Thursday, September 23 and got a variety of drugs. Captain Burch is warning others who may have come in contact with the drugs to beware of the dangers.

“The urgency of us getting this message out -- we were told by neighbors and others there was a large number of people earlier this morning coming and going from the house... so take that as you will,” said Capt. Burch. “We hope to save lives out of this story is what we hope. We are just urging anybody who went to that house that may have purchased or been given any kind of pills or powder -- please don’t consume it and/or distribute it because we already have one death as a result of it and we don’t want anymore.”

