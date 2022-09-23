Tracking the Tropics: Download the Free FOX 10 Storm Tracker Weather App

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like the pictures he takes -- Byron Wilmoth knows Mother Nature is full of surprises.

“My experience has been with the weather -- that when something unexpected occurs like a delay -- we see that we think that we’re safe -- that usually down the line something is coming,” said Wilmoth.

Our unusually quiet storm season has the Gulf Coast closely watching a new disturbance.

“We’re a little worried about this one though. If you’ve lived through it like with Frederick and some of the other ones... If it comes up through that Gulf -- you’ve gotta watch it. I’m not going to turn my back on it. Again -- I’m going to prepare this weekend and maybe by Sunday we’ll know a little more about where it is going,” said Jimmy Smith, Mobile.

While it’s still too early to tell -- staying plugged in is key.

“So I’d say -- never let your guard down. The weather is always in control. We’ve got very little -- all we can do is be careful and be prepared. I don’t think we ought to be fearful -- but I think we ought to be prepared,” said Wilmoth.

