Tropics remain active; TD #9 projections trending east of central Gulf Coast

(WALA) - Things remain extremely active in the tropics, with newly formed Tropical Depression #9 in the Caribbean our greatest concern at this point. This feature should become a tropical storm tonight as it continues generally westward across the central Caribbean.

Once this feature reaches the northwestern Caribbean, it has the potential to rapidly intensify. The models are in decent agreement that this system will impact south and sections of the Florida Peninsula by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. The NHC forecast cone remains east of our area at this time. Stay tuned to FOX10 over the weekend to get updates on any possible changes in this forecast. You can also follow the forecast anytime on our FOX10 Weather App.

Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, and Tropical storm ermine off Africa are not expected to impact our area. Fiona is likely going to bring intense Hurricane conditions to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland tonight and Saturday.

Our local pattern looks warm and dry Saturday. The nights will be fairly mild. A second front pushes through Sunday night. This boundary will bring some early fall weather to the Gulf Coast next week.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.