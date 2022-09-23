Advertise With Us
U.S. Supreme Court says execution of Alan Miller can proceed

Alan Eugene Miller
Alan Eugene Miller(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday evening that the execution of 57-year-old Alan Miller can proceed.

Earlier this week, a U.S. judge blocked the state from executing Miller by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia. This decision came after Miller claimed the state lost paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection.

The state of Alabama appealed that order. The case was sent to the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday for a decision.

The state is prepared to go forward with the execution, if it can be performed before the death warrant expires at midnight.

Miller was found guilty and sentenced to death in a 1999 workplace shooting that killed three men.

Supreme Court says lethal injection of Alabama inmate can happen
Supreme Court says lethal injection of Alabama inmate can happen(SCOTUS)

