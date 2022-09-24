Alabama Coastal Foundation’s Coastal Kids Quiz to benefit classroom instruction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fifth grade teachers could win some money by teaching their students about oysters.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation launched their annual Coastal Kids Quiz program that’s designed to help students learn about Alabama’s coastal environment.

Registration is free and teachers who have at least 80% class participation will be eligible to receive $100.

“Trying to get them to be aware of the different resources, natural resources that we’ve been blessed with here in Alabama. And more you do that more than to get them to understand it more than one to protect it, and make sure their children and their children’s children will be able to do the same,” said ACF’s Mark Berte.

The deadline to enter round one is Oct. 12.

There will be five more opportunities to enter until the end of the school year, organizers said.

