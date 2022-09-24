Amazon Text Message Scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A FOX10 News viewer, concerned about a potential scam, reached out for help on a fake Amazon phishing scam.

Here’s how it works...

Scammers send you a text message that looks to be from Amazon. The message claims your account has been suspended for unusual activity and asks you to take immediate action to continue to enjoy all the benefits of your Amazon account.

Cyber security experts say DON’T. It could be a phishing email. Scammers send these spoof emails pretending to be from Amazon. However, the link to verify your account might be anything but. It’s likely a phishing link that could lure you into sending your personal information to the wrong people.

Amazon’s app is the second-most popular shopping app in the US, used by 98 million users every month. This particular scam is reportedly catching the older population off guard.

Amazon warning about this saying on its website, take the security of your account seriously. If you happen to get a message about your account. It’s best to go directly to Amazon.com to confirm said issue, instead of clicking on any links in emails.

Experts say when falling victim to a phishing scam, it can take forever to remove your personal information from dangerous sites. If you think you have fallen victim... take the time to update your accounts and passwords.

For further information on these types of Amazon scams, head to Amazon’s Security & Privacy page.

