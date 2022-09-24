Dogs on Hand: Man’s best friend helps Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette raise money

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette got some fundraising help from man’s best friend this weekend.

We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn Park. Most of the dogs were in costume -- and participated in a dog pageant. There was also lots of games and activities for the kids.

Organizers tell us it’s all about giving back and bettering their community.

“Proceeds always go back to the community -- 100% of our proceeds do. But we are trying to implement hydration stations for the parks in this community,” said Courtney Willcox, Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette upcoming Vice Pres. “It’s also just for the morale of the community -- to get people together and come out it’s a beautiful day and we just hope to have a great time!”

Willcox says they’re on track to install at least two -- if not three -- hydration stations at parks in Bay Minette.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.