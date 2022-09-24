A hot weekend and Ian is on the way to the U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Let’s get started with the latest on TS Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become hurricane Ian.

The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba into the Florida straights on Tuesday and a likely landfall on the west coast of Florida late Wednesday.

A cold front will keep this storm from coming too far west, keeping it well east of our area.

So, for your weekend it will continue to remain on the toasty side, but not as hot as it has been. Low 90s are expected the next few days with very little rain chances.

The aforementioned cold front will come through our area on Monday and the north winds behind it will be enhanced by Ian making landfall well east of our area. That will give us really nice weather for much of next week with low humidity, gusty breezes, lots of sunshine, and cooler fall temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.