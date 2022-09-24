Mobile police take on Mobile firefighters in charity basketball game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a showdown between the Mobile fire and police departments Friday.

The friendly basketball game is a charity game between the departments to help those in need.

“We are doing it for a great cause, which is Aubreigh’s Army to help kids who are suffering from DIPG and their families,” said Steve Millhouse with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s a good, competitive rivalry with the Mobile Police Department. And again it just shows the community that we’re here for you emergency needs but we’re also here for any community-based needs as well.”

Congratulations go to the fire department for getting the win with a score of 45 to 28.

