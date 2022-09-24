MPD investigation Friday night stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 31-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds late Friday after an assault, according to Mobile police.

Officers were dispatched to Pride Gas Station, 1903 Saint Stephens Road, Pride Gas Station, around 10:48 p.m. Friday in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple lacerations to his upper body. Reportedly, the victim was with another individual when an unknown male subject assaulted him.

The subject fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and refused to be transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

