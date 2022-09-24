MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a second arrest in connection with an incident in which officers were shot at on Flicker Drive.

Tymetrick Devonte James, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

In what Police Chief Paul Prine previously described as an “unprovoked attack,” a gunman opened fire on officers who were in the 1600 block of Flicker Drive Tuesday night. A police vehicle was hit by gunfire at least three times, but no one was hurt. Two unoccupied houses were also struck.

Prine said the officers had had no interaction with the shooter.

MPD arrested 32-year-old Valeido Davidson Wednesday night as a suspect involved in the case.

Through the investigation, detectives identified James, on Mobile, as the second suspect involved in the incident.

A bond hearing for James is set for Monday.

