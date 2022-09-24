Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family.

They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”

The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths they’re seeing -- both locally and nationally.

The Mobile County Health Department wants people to know they’re here to help those struggling with addiction.

“And what our program does is provide linkages and services to care to people who are at risk for overdosing. So we would like to encourage the community to reach out. Our health department has many services and resources to get high-risk individuals assistance,” said Danielle Simpson, MCHD Program Administrator for Overdose Prevention.

If you are someone you know needs help you can call the MCHD Overdose Prevention at 251-410-6322.

They tell us they would like to make the “Overdose Awareness 5-K” an annual event.

