Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Public Works team on Friday placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an area above the bulkheads as a precaution because damage was found.

Only the 20-foot area over the bulkheads and seawalls will be closed to the public while repairs are being made. The majority of the park will be open for events and everyday use. Visitors to the park are asked to be careful.

