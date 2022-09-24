Advertise With Us
Volunteers help spruce up Pine Grove Elementary

Volunteers showed up early for the school’s Community Clean-up Day -- where they were doing everything from lawn work, tree and hedge trimming, and pressure-washing.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was all hands on deck Saturday morning to spruce up the grounds of Pine Grove Elementary in Bay Minette.

Volunteers showed up early for the school’s Community Clean-up Day -- where they were doing everything from lawn work, tree and hedge trimming, and pressure-washing.

School leaders tell us this year’s “Leader in Me” focus is engaging the community. And from what we saw -- it looks like they’re off to a great start.

“We want to get the community involved since schools have been closed and now we’re now open. So we want to get as much community involvement as we can,” said Halie Williams, Pine Grove Elementary 3rd grade teacher and PTO representative.

“This is a great opportunity for families and the community to come together work with the school system -- just to let everyone know we’re open,” said Starla Sellers, Pine Grove Elementary Asst. Principal.

The school thanks all of the volunteers who came out and TKC Construction for donating the equipment for Saturday’s Community Clean-up.

