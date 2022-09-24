Woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old Tampa woman who participated in a scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen driver’s licenses and counterfeit checks will go to prison for a year and a half after a federal judge handed down her sentence.

Jaleeshia Deanna Robinson pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The charges stemmed from a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Baldwin County, when a deputy found seven counterfeit checks and five stolen driver’s licenses, along with a laptop computer, printer and blank check stock.

