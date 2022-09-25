Bay Minette police seeking 2 suspects involved in fight that led to gunfire

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette police are looking for two suspects involved in a fight that led to gunfire Friday night.

Police said they know who they are looking for after reviewing surveillance video and talking with witnesses.

According to police, it happened in a convenience store parking lot at 704 U.S. 31 South when one of the suspects pulled a gun from a vehicle and fired multiple shots as they drove off.

There were no reports of injuries. But police, who canvassed the area Saturday, said Coastal Church sustained damage believed to be related to Friday night’s shooting.

