Bella’s Lemonade raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and a small business in Satsuma is proving that when life gives you lemons, you give back to a great cause.

Bella’s Lemonade set up right outside A Little Shoppe to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

With any donation came the choice of refreshing lemonade, cookies and cupcakes.

Lakyn Warren’s daughter, Isabella, was a patient at St. Jude. Isabella was diagnosed with a stage four Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer, and has been battling hard. Warren is proud to say that her sweet Isabella is now cancer free.

She has a positive message to other families who may be facing the same thing.

“Stay positive and take it one day at a time because if you don’t take it one day at a time it gets very overwhelming thinking into the future,” Warren said.

“We just wanted to do something to give back and our slogan is, ‘when life gives you lemons, give back,’ so we’re just going to donate everything to St. Jude,” Warren said.

Elisha Reed, who was among those who donated to the cause, said, “I work with Bella’s gamma and I personally know how great St. Jude has been to them. Traveling back and forth to Memphis, they made their time there the best that they could. It was an awesome success story that I got to hear from St. Jude.”

Warren’s friend Hannah helped bring the lemonade stand to life in front of her mom’s store, A Little Shoppe.

All proceeds benefit St. Jude.

