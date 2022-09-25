A hot Sunday and Ian is on the way to the Gulf

(WALA) - Let’s get started with the latest on Tropical Storm Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become Hurricane Ian.

The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba into the Southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. Once in the Gulf, a lot will depend on the strength of a cold front. The stronger the front, the more to the east the storm will be turned. A weak front, and it will come farther west.

The National Hurricane Center has Ian making landfall late Thursday with the cone from Navarre Beach to the west to Tampa to the east.

Obviously, the farther west it tracks the more impacts our area will see. Be prepared and stay tuned as we get more information in the next few days.

For Sunday it will continue to remain on the toasty side. Highs will be in the low 90s and an isolated shower is possible.

The aforementioned cold front will come through our area on Monday and the north winds behind it will be enhanced by Ian. If Ian stays far enough to the east, we will end up with really nice weather for much of next week with low humidity, gusty breezes, lots of sunshine and cooler fall temperatures.

Have a great Sunday!

