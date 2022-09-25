One man killed in Saturday night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding their investigation of a murder that happened Saturday night.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., officers responded to 5880 Highway 90, M & M Food Mart, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound; the victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injury.

The victim’s name will be released upon notification of the next of kin.

This is an active homicide investigation. Therefore, no additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.”

---

