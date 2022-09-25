Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

One person killed in a traffic accident on Rangeline Road

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was fatally injured in a traffic accident that happened Sunday morning.

Officials with Mobile police say they are investigating this accident, and will release more information when it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tracking tropical storm Ian
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Tropical Storm Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
Mobile Police logo
One man killed in Saturday night shooting
A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened...
Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets
Bella's Lemonade raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Bella’s Lemonade raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital