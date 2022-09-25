Advertise With Us
Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets

By Lee Peck
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle.

After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing the area, including at Rickarby Park.

No word on if anyone is in custody. We’ll update this story as we get more information.

