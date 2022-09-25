Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15.
American Football
American Football(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15.

Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception.

Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries for Alabama State.

Latest News

(Source: WBRC)
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21
The new logo for UNA athletics.
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory
Alan Eugene Miller
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns