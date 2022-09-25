Advertise With Us
Saints’ Kamara, Winston active Sunday at Carolina, but Taysom Hill is out

The Saints are expected to be without tight end-quarterback Taysom Hill, shown in this December 2021 file photo, for Sunday's game at Carolina. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVUE) - Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston are on the active roster Sunday (Sept. 25) as the Saints take on the division rival Carolina Panthers, but Taysom Hill will be unavailable.

Hill, the Saints’ all-purpose tight end and quarterback, will miss the game with injured ribs. Also listed as inactive Sunday are safety Marcus Maye, guard Wyatt Davis, receiver Deonte Harty and running back Tony Jones Jr.

Kamara is back after missing last week’s home loss to Tampa Bay with his own injured ribs. Winston likewise was listed as questionable all week because of back and ankle injuries.

The Saints-Panthers game kicks off at noon and will be televised on Fox 8.

And remember Saints fans, today’s a special day:

