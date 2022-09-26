2nd Annual BrunchFest to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Are you an ultimate foodie? You can head to downtown Pensacola for BrunchFest.

Sunday, October 9th at 11:00 a.m. is the 2nd Annual Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast’s BrunchFest in downtown Pensacola. Head to Seville Quarter from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and taste mouthwatering brunch items from a slew of fan-favorite restaurants. Each restaurant will compete for your vote for the best brunch in town. This family-friendly event will have a new V.I.P. area, epic kid zone, entertainment, and much more! All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast which works in our community to promote and enhance the development of our local youth.

Adult V.I.P tickets are $45, adult general admission are $35 and kids (5-16 years old) tickets are $15.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is a registered IRS 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

BGCEC has a total of 9 clubs. The main office location is 923 Denton Blvd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Pensacola Clubs:

Monclair Club

820 Massachusetts Ave

Pensacola, FL 32505

Englewood Club

Location:

2751 North H Street

Pensacola, FL 32501

Website: https://emeraldcoastbgc.org

---

