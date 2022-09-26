The BGCSA’S 31st Annual Lexus Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can tee-off for a good cause. The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama is hosting their 31st Annual Lexus Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament.

Friday, October 7, 2022

Check-in - 10 a.m.

Opening Ceremony - 11 a.m.

Tee-Off - 11:30 a.m.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: September 28

COST: Team Sponsorship is $1,200 and includes 4 players, golf cart, greens fees, lunch & steak dinner and door prizes.

SILENT AUCTION: Pebble Beach Golf Package with minimum bid of $7,000.

Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama (formerly known as the “Boys Club of Mobile”) was founded in 1957 by community leaders B. R. “Babe” Wilson, Jr.; Arthur Tonsmeire, Jr.; and Jack Harris. Its mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

BGCSA operates six traditional, full-time clubs in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, four summer-only sites, and Camp Chandler-Tonsmeire, a 150-acre camp in West Mobile. Over 4,000 youth, ages 6-18 are served annually in Mobile and Baldwin Counties through Club memberships and community outreach.

Website: www.bgcsouthal.org or Social media channels: Facebook @bgcsouthal, YouTube at @bgcsouthal, and Instagram @bgcsouthal.

Contact Brenda Carlisle at bcarlisle@bgcsouthal.org or call 251-432-1235 for further information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.