Convicted bank robber sentenced to another 2½ years for bribing Escambia County guard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted bank robber who admitted to bribing a guard at the Escambia County Detention Center will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Stanley Young, 34, of Selma, pleaded guilty to the federal offense in June. The corrections deputy, Lakerdra Shanta Snowden also has admitted guilt, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. She is serving an 18-month sentence.

Snowden was employed at the jail in Brewton from January to October in 2020. Young had been held there from March to August of that year awaiting trial on the bank robbery charge.

Young admitted to making a $4,000 down payment on a 2011 Infinity G37 sports car for the Snowden and also allowed her to access his Cash App account to make $2,266 in purchases.

Young’s written plea agreement indicates that after he sent the money to Regency Motors in Mobile for the down payment on July 11, 2020/ He sent the corrections officer a Facebook message on a contraband cell phone reading, “U welcome tho. Drive safe and ILY!”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office uncovered the corrupt relationship between Young and Snowden after staff seized the contraband cell phone that she had purchased at Walmart and smuggled into the jail. Officers found the phone stuffed inside of Young’s socks, according to the plea agreement.

Questioned by investigators, Snowden admitted that she had a personal relationship with Young and that she had purchased a cell phone for him.

A subsequent search of Young’s Facebook account showed messages that he had sent to others explaining how he had begun a relationship with the guard. Investigators also found photographs of Young in his jail uniform with the corrections deputy, photos of Young holding K2 spice paper and text and voice messages between him and others discussing smuggling techniques.

Videos taken by Young showed other inmates whom he described as being “high” on K2 spice paper. He and the corrections deputy also discussed her selling marijuana to people on the outside of the jail, according to the plea document.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock ruled that Young’s sentence be served at the same time as any yet-to-be-imposed sentence in state court. He also recommended that Young be allowed to participate in a drug treatment programs. He pleaded guilt

A jury convicted Young on the bank robbery charge in 2020, and a judge sentenced him to 17 years in prison.

---

