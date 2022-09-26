Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Dauphin Street Beer Festival 2022

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Street Beer Festival is an annual one-day event held annually in downtown Mobile. Bars, taverns and restaurants welcome participants to sample different craft brews and imports from all over the world.

This year there will be 39 beers at 13 different venues creating one epic evening.

For more information contact the Mobile Parks & Recreation Dept: Events Division at 251.208.1550

All the beers, venues and ticket info can be found at:

https://beerfestmobile.com/

