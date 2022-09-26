Gulf Islands National Seashore will close the Florida areas ahead of Ian

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WALA) - Gulf Islands National Seashore will close the Florida Areas of the park to all visitors beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, the National Parks Service announced.

Closed areas include the Fort Pickens Area, Perdido Key Area (Johnson Beach), Opal Beach and Okaloosa Area.

The Mississippi Area, Naval Live Oaks Area and Highway 399 will remain open at this time.

Working closely with the Nation Weather Service, the park will continue to monitor conditions and will provide updates as necessary.

Campers currently in the campground will need to evacuate by noon Monday, Sept. 26. All reservations for Fort Pickens Campground have been canceled until further notice.

