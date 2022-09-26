Advertise With Us
Ian becomes a hurricane, threatens Florida peninsula

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another muggy and humid morning with temperatures starting off in the mid to low 70s. After dealing with very hot temps this weekend, we’ll deal with one more hot day today. Highs will be above 90 degrees this afternoon but changes are coming very soon. A fall front is pushing through tonight and this will ramp up our winds and make things finally feel like Fall on the Gulf Coast. Starting tomorrow morning temps will be in the 59-62 degree range and highs will be in the mid to low 80s each day.

The front will also protect us from Ian, which is already a hurricane as of this morning. It will reach Cat 4 strength by Wednesday. It stays in the eastern Gulf which means no impact for us locally, but the Florida peninsula will see an impact. This includes Sarasota and Tampa.

