Mobile Airport Police officer charged with exposing himself in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police have charged a man with indecent exposure after they said he was seen by two women fondling himself in public. They said it happened Tuesday, September 20, 2022 near the Circle K store on Main Street.

It was along a tree line across the street from the store investigators said two women saw a man exposing and fondling himself as they left the store around 10:00 p.m. Police said one of the women had a small child in her car who they believe also saw the elicit act. Both women called police and officers went to the scene.

“He denied all allegations,” said Daphne Police Public Information Officer, Heather DeAngelo. “Of course, we explained to him what would happen if they did come and sign with the magistrate…press charges. Then, a warrant would be issued for his arrest.”

Daphne Police arrested Danny Bell Monday, September 26, 2022 on misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure (Daphne Police Department)

That’s just what happened and Monday morning, Daphne Police arrested Danny Bell on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure. Investigators said Bell is currently working as an officer with Mobile Airport Police. Prior to that, Bell worked for eight years as a Daphne Police officer, making captain before he was fired in 2014 after being arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence/harassment. The mayor at the time said the firing was not because of the criminal charges but because he said Bell violated city policies.

Police said the two women did the right thing by calling police right away so that Bell could be questioned at the scene. Investigators said Bell lives nearby and told them he was just out exercising.

Bell posted a $500 bond and was released. Now, a court will hear the case and decide on guilt or innocence. It won’t happen in Daphne though. The judge there is recusing himself from the case because of Bell’s past history of working for the city. The Mobile Airport Authority has put Danny Bell on administrative leave beginning immediately.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.