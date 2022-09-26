OWA Oktoberfest 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join in at OWA’s entertainment district for the 2nd annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 1st!

Experience traditional Oktoberfest-themed live music, dancing, and entertainment! Plus, enjoy your fill of delicious food and beverage specials available at select Downtown OWA restaurants. Are you interested in competing for cash? Get your team of four together and register for the Oktoberfest Gauntlet featuring German-inspired beer games in Downtown OWA! This mix of traditional beer games includes Stein Holding, Thumb Wrestling, Pretzel Eating, and Stein Racing!

OWA is giving away $1600 in prize money for first, second, and third-place teams. Pre-register your team and get four free Oktoberfest t-shirts to wear during the event! Registration is available online at VisitOWA.com

Those not looking to compete in the games can enjoy a variety of German food and beverage options and immerse themselves in German entertainment. Local artisans will be spread throughout the streets of Downtown OWA from 2-6pm. Clog Wild cloggers kick off the live entertainment on OWA Island beginning at 3:30pm, with The Brats polka band taking the OWA Island stage at 5:30pm.

OWA’s Downtown entertainment district is open to pedestrians only, with a plethora of entertainment in a walkable area. For those who enjoy delicious food, fall weather, a little friendly competition, and fabulous entertainment, then OWA’s Oktoberfest is the perfect place to kick off the season. Hours and dates for all Oktoberfest activities are subject to change. Detailed information and a full schedule of events can be found online at VisitOWA.com.

About OWA Parks & Resort:

Award-winning OWA Parks & Resort in Coastal Alabama is owned and operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. OWA’s name is derived from a Muscogee Creek word for “big water,” and the tropical theme of the 520-acre property was inspired by the Gulf of Mexico, minutes away via the Foley Beach Express. At the heart of OWA is Tropic Falls, which includes a ride-focused theme park, outdoor wave pool (currently under construction) and the region’s largest indoor water park, covered by a convertible roof—now open. Just outside the ticketed areas is Downtown OWA. This pedestrian-only streetscape was inspired by Southern small towns and features numerous options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. The destination resort offers a full calendar of events, from Downtown OWA’s own Mardi Gras Parade to the annual Christmas tree lighting with fireworks and snowfall. With its own award-winning TownePlace Suites by Marriott, OWA is the place in Coastal Alabama to thrill, then chill.

