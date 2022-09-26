Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pet of the Week: Jasper from The Haven

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jasper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Jasper is a boxer mix. Donna Hoskinson from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Jasper and how you can add him, or any of their furry friends to your family!

The Haven

559 S. Section St./P.O. Box 1063

Fairhope, AL 36533

https://www.havenforanimals.org/

