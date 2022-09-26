ShotSpotter detects lots of Mobile gunfire but leads to few arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Since going live in July, the city’s new ShotSpotter program has worked as intended: The detection system has picked up on a large number of gunshots.

But law enforcement officials say the impact has been limited by a lack of buy-in from the public.

“We’ve made a few arrests; probably not as many as we would like,” Police Chief Paul Prine told FOX10 News.

According to date released last week, ShotSpotter devices across the city have picked up the sound of more than 600 rounds of gunfire from about 200 incidents. Yet, only three of those incidents resulted in calls from the public.

“We’ve actually received 911 calls for less than 2 percent of the rounds fired, or the incidents that have happened,” said Kevin Levy, commander of the Gulf Coast Technology Center. “That is a drastically and dramatically low number. It is certainly not where we need to be.”

Levy, whose agency oversees the detection alerts referred by the company that Mobile contracted with to set up the system, said it has picked up gunfire as far as a half-mile away. Officials said the system produced a quick arrest in July, and Levy added that it has led to about five arrests – including for offenses as serous as attempted murder.

Austin Williams said he hears gunfire a lot in his Toulminville neighborhood.

“Most of the time on Fridays. … Every now and then, it’ll be Saturdays,” he said. “There’s some kind of argument around here, fighting. Right up between up in here. I don’t know what they’re fighting about.”

Williams said he calls 911 when he hears gunshots. But Levy said many do not. He said he wants people to realize that the city recognizes it has a problem with gunfire.

“But we also are asking for their help in solving the problem,” he said. “This cannot be solved by police alone.”

Added Prine: “The community, for the most part, is not calling the police on those particular incidences, and those are the things that we really need to get buy-in from the community. Because there’s a trust factor there. We want the community to trust that when the officers show up from the Mobile Police Department, they’re going to get service.”

Levy said the city intends to expand coverage of the system in the coming years. He said one goal is to collect evidence that can be used in court.

“It also helps us locate physical evidence, and that physical evidence, in many instances, is what will ultimately tie somebody to the crime,” he said. “There’s all sorts of things that are out there. No crime scene is left without a least one clue.”

In addition, Levy said, the city hopes ShotSpotter will deter shootings in the first place. He said he wants the community to realize that the city recognizes it has a problem with gun violence.

