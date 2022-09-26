Spooky event ‘Horror Con’ comes to Mobile this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s spooky... it’s scary... and it’s a convention that draws horror-loving fans each year.

The Gamers n’ Geeks Horror Con 2022 took place this Saturday and Sunday on Moffett Road.

Anime characters, artwork, and other creations lined the walls.

Halloween might be a month away, but Horror Con is a time for kids and adults to enter costume contests, explore a variety of food vendors and even meet some famous actors.

Actors like J.J. Cohen from ‘Back to the Future’ made their appearance.

Some businesses dressed up to showcase their haunted houses that will be opening their doors in October.

“We’re actually a part of a Haunted House that is opening up this coming Saturday called ‘Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction’ on 811 St. Francis Avenue and we’re all just out having fun and kind of promoting the business and enjoying the convention.”

“I think the highlight of the day was this costume contest we had- I think it ran for like four hours. We had sixty-four entries,” said J.J. Cohen.

Trevor Watford took home the Overall Best Costume Winner.

“It was a great event,” Watford said. “This is my second year doing it, my second year being Pennywise for the event and it was all fun.”

