Vacationers keep an eye on Hurricane Ian while enjoying Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A lot of eyes are on Hurricane Ian as the storm makes its way closer to the gulf. Just to be on the safe side the Gulf Islands National Seashore closed all Florida areas of the park. Those camping at Fort Pickens were told to evacuate.

“It was a little disappointing because they closed the fort up a little early but there again due to the possibilities it’s understandable,” said Chip Hammett. “Safety first.”

Meanwhile on Pensacola Beach, vacationers are making the most out of the good weather.

“Trying to get away for awhile before the storm,” said Desiree Dominguez.

Currently, Fox 10 meteorologists say our area will be on the drier west side of the storm. They say we could still see high winds and potential rip currents near the coast. Beachgoers say they’ll keep a close eye on the water.

“I think I’ll probably stay away from the beach for a day or two, but we are supposed to be here through Saturday so we’re hoping to make it through,” said Dave Richardson.

Matthew and Desiree Dominguez are from New Orleans and have been through their fair share of hurricanes.

“Get a generator before the storm,” said Matthew and Desiree Dominguez. “We were looking for one last time and we had to drive hours away to find one.”

While those at Pensacola Beach aren’t too worried. Some are looking out for their family closer to the storm.

“My niece is supposed to fly out Thursday morning so we’re probably more worried about her than us,” said Richardson.

They’re telling everyone in Ian’s path to get ready now, just in case.

“If they get a chance go ahead and get out if you got somewhere to go. If not get your seven day supplies that way you’re prepared,” said Hammett.

“We’ll be praying for everyone,” added Dominguez.

---

