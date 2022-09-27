Brewton PD seeks public’s help locating attempted murder suspect

Brewton, Ala. (WALA) - The Brewton Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a Brewton man accused of attempted murder.

Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred Monday in Brewton, the agency announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brewton Police Department at 251-809-2804.

