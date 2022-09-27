Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Brewton PD seeks public’s help locating attempted murder suspect

Dedrionne LaPaul Lee
Dedrionne LaPaul Lee(Brewton Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brewton, Ala. (WALA) - The Brewton Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a Brewton man accused of attempted murder.

Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred Monday in Brewton, the agency announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brewton Police Department at 251-809-2804.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program
USA Health plans nurse recruitment event
USA Health plans nurse recruitment event
USA Health plans nurse recruitment event
USA Health plans nurse recruitment event