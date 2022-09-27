Chickasaw PD: Student recovering after possible fentanyl exposure at Chickasaw High School

Chickasaw, Ala. (WALA) - What started as a call for a student having an allergic reaction quickly turned into an active scene at Chickasaw High School.

“When fire and medical personnel arrived on scene it was relayed to them that it was a possible fentanyl exposure overdose,” said Police Chief Keith Miller.

Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller says officers were told the student took a pill that was believed to contain fentanyl. The school was put into a soft lockdown as a precaution.

“We brought in dogs that were imprinted on fentanyl to make sure that the school was safe to make sure there wasn’t any fentanyl that would pose a risk to students or faculty,” said Miller.

The lockdown lasted around three hours while Chickasaw police and the dogs from the Alabama Department of Corrections searched the school for traces of fentanyl. Thankfully no one else was exposed.

“After running the dogs around they did not alert on anything else so we feel like that was the only part of it,” added Miller.

Chief Miller says first responders were able to transport a 16-year-old student to a local medical facility where he’s said to be recovering. Now Chief Miller is urging people not to let their guard down.

“Law enforcement and border protection officials are making record number of seizures so the fact that we’re having this conversation in a town as small as Chickasaw indicates this is a problem everywhere,” said Miller.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.