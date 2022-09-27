Chief Paul Prine gives an update after second suspect is arrested for firing shots at MPD vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s been another arrest in that shooting on Flicker drive where a police car was hit with gunfire at least three times.

In addition to 32-year-old Valeido Davidson, 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested over the weekend.

Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder along with discharging a gun into an occupied building or vehicle as well as other charges.

“In that same neighborhood, several months ago, we had an 11-year-old who was killed because of the indiscriminate shooting and guys in the neighborhood shooting at people and just spraying rounds without any regard for human life. That’s not accepted in our community,” Chief Paul Prine said.

Police Chief Paul Prine has a strong message and said this will not be tolerated in the city of Mobile.

“Under no circumstances, is that ever going to be acceptable, and it stops today. And you can see that with the arrest of these two individuals, I want to send a strong message to the would-be criminals in the community. If you harm our police officers, you will be going to prison,” Chief Paul Prine.

