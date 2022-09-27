DMV unable to process in person license transactions due to statewide network outage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of a statewide network outage, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is unable to process any in-person Driver License transactions statewide.

ALEA says that online services however are still available.

They do not know when the network will be restored. ALEA’s Driver License Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly

