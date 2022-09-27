Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

DMV unable to process in person license transactions due to statewide network outage

(WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Because of a statewide network outage, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is unable to process any in-person Driver License transactions statewide.

ALEA says that online services however are still available.

They do not know when the network will be restored. ALEA’s Driver License Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Police changing the game
Mobile Police changing the game
Brandon Ely, 20 is back in jail after being arrested again over the weekend
Mobile man accused of murder arrested again over the weekend
MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle
Chief Paul Prine gives an update after second suspect is arrested for firing shots at MPD vehicle
VR headsets are coming to a Valley police department.
Mobile Police may be training on virtual reality to better serve those with mental illness