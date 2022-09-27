Fall air arrives; Hurricane Ian tracking toward Tampa

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fall air has finally arrived and it feels fantastic on the Gulf Coast with temps in the low 60s as of 5 a.m. Our sky will be sunny for the next several days with highs in the low 80s the next several afternoons.

Keep in mind with the dry conditions we will still be dealing with and the very intense winds, we will see a fire danger for the rest of this week. We could even get winds up to the 30-35 mph range tomorrow and Thursday with no chance for showers.

In the tropics, Ian is a major hurricane and will be arriving near Tampa on Thursday morning. Our surf will be a little rough at the end of the week, but other than that there will be no issues locally. Temps gradually ease back up this weekend.

---

