Fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and Saenger Theater

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster from ASM Global joined us on Studio10 with a preview of upcoming fall events at the Mobile Civic Center and the Saenger Theater. Below are a few of the upcoming events!

-The Mann’s 10/1 at Civic Center Theater

-The Concert: Tribute to ABBA 10/9 at Saenger

-Black Jacket Symphony 10/14 at Saenger

-Taylor Tomlinson 10/15 at Saenger

-Kevin Hart 11/10 Civic Center

-Gulf Coast Classic HBCU Fest with Isley Brothers & Tank 11/11 at Civic Center Arena

For a full rundown and ticket info visit:

https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MobileCivicCtr

https://www.facebook.com/MobileSaenger

