Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announce Munchies and Mags program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts develop skills in financial literacy and learn how to set goals, make individual and group decisions, craft a unique sales pitch, manage troop proceeds and ethically run a business. With their earnings, girls fund important community projects at the local level.

Emma Pitts and Kayla Dutruch from Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss an upcoming program, the Munchies and Mags program.

To join as a Girl Scout or to become a volunteer, visit https://www.girlscoutssa.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join.html or call our office at 800-239-6636

---

