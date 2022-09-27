The Heart of Mary School to host Fall Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Heart of Mary School is gearing up for their Fall Festival.

Fall Festival, Food, Fun and Music

Most Pure Heart of Mary Church & Heart of Mary School

304 Sengstak St.

Mobile, AL 36603

Oct. 1, 2022, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Heart Of Mary School is the only Black Catholic/Private School in the

Mobile County area. It has a strong and storied history in the civil rights movement.

Our famous hot dogs, chicken wings, french fries, cold beverages, ice cream and much more will be on sale.

We will have a DJ, a Jazz & Marching Band for your entertainment pleasure!

There will be dance troops and for a little get up and go cardio we will have line dancing and swing out dancing!

There will be fun and games for all ages.

Pre-sale Raffle Tickets are available “NOW”!

Pre-sale discounted game, food, and ride tickets are also available “NOW” for a limited time!

