Meals in Minutes with Chef Nick Wallace

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fall is here, and families are settling back into their seemingly chaotic routines. Between kids being back in school, after school sports in full swing and the everyday hustle of long to-do lists and endless tasks lie in front of us… It’s time to buckle up for the busy season and look for ways to save time.

Chef Nick Wallace shows simple and time saving meals.

Nick Wallace is the founder and chef of Nick Wallace Culinary, Nick Wallace Catering, and the Nissan Café by Nick Wallace. Born and raised in Mississippi, he began his culinary training at an early age in his grandmothers’ kitchens, where he absorbed the knowledge and guidance that inspired his love for food. Nick has served as executive chef for some of the country’s largest and most prominent museums and hotels. He has also been featured on national and international food television programs including, most recently, Season 19 of Top Chef.

Through his non-profit, Creativity Kitchen, Nick works with Jackson Public Schools to provide more flavorful and nutritious meals for students as well as educate them about healthy eating and the skills and value of farm-to-table practices. Nick’s love for his state and vision for culinary innovation has earned him best chef of Mississippi honors, which he uses to motivate himself to further grow his understanding of flavor and technique and to better serve his family and community.

Interview provided by Ben’s Original.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.